ILLIT to drop 2nd EP, ‘I’ll Like You,’ next month
K-pop rookie ILLIT will return with its second EP, “I’ll Like You,” on Oct. 21, the group’s agency said Monday.
It will mark the girl group’s first release since its successful debut in March, which saw its first EP, “Super Real Me,” enter Billboard’s main albums chart, the Billboard 200.
“Magnet,” the album’s lead single, became the first debut song by a K-pop act to enter both Billboard’s Hot 100 and the British Official Singles Top 100 charts.
The track has also garnered more than 400 million streams on Spotify, setting a new record for the fastest K-pop debut song to reach the milestone.
The upcoming return coincides with the return of another prominent K-pop girl group, aespa, scheduled for the same day. The simultaneous release is expected to generate significant interest among K-pop enthusiasts.
ILLIT plans to hold a fan showcase two days later to celebrate the album release, according to Belift Lab.