- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Hyundai Motor’s factory in Russia remains closed amid Ukraine crisis: company officials
South Korea’s top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. has cancelled a plan to resume the operation of a factory in Russia due to continued supply disruptions amid the Ukraine crisis, company officials said Tuesday.
Hyundai Motor originally planned to reopen the temporarily suspended operation of the factory in St. Petersburg on Wednesday but called it off due to persisting supply shortages of automotive semiconductors, according to the officials. The plant has been shut down since March 1.
Automotive factories in Russia are reportedly facing disruptions in chip supplies, as air and sea routes to Russia have been suspended due to sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
Hyundai Motor manufactures about 230,000 fully assembled vehicles per year at the Russian plant.