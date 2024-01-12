Hyundai Motor signs lithium supply deal with Chinese firm

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday it has signed a deal to receive lithium, key material for electric vehicle batteries, from a Chinese supplier.

Under the contract, Ganfeng Lithium Co. will supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide products to Hyundai for four years through Dec. 31, 2027, a company spokesperson said.

But the company did not provide the value of the contract and the volume of lithium to be delivered.

Last week, Hyundai also signed a four-year deal with Shenzhen Chengxin Lithium Group Co. to obtain the EV battery material amid global supply chain uncertainties.

Lithium hydroxide is used in manufacturing high-capacity EV batteries as it is easily synthesized with nickel.