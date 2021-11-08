Training camp opens for S. Korea ahead of Nov. World Cup qualifiers The South Korean men’s national football opened training camp Monday... Posted November 8, 2021

Highlight, Punch to headline K-pop concert in Dubai South Korea will host a K-pop concert at the Expo... Posted November 8, 2021

S. Korea, Singapore aim to strike digital trade deal this year South Korea and Singapore agreed Monday to conclude their digital... Posted November 8, 2021

New infections fall below 2,000 for first time in six days, potential uptick worrisome amid eased virus curbs South Korea’s new coronavirus cases fell below 2,000 for the... Posted November 8, 2021

Hyundai Home Shopping Network Q3 net income up 69.5 pct. to 65.7 bln won Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter... Posted November 8, 2021

Gov’t mulls using military urea water reserve to help ease supply shortages The government is considering using the military reserve of urea... Posted November 8, 2021