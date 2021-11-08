Home   >   Business   >   Hyundai Home Shopping Network Q3 net income up 69.5 pct. to 65.7 bln won

Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 65.7 billion won (US$55.5 million), up 69.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 27.4 billion won, down 29.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 7.6 percent to 575.3 billion won.