Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Hyundai Home Shopping Network Q3 net income up 69.5 pct. to 65.7 bln won
November 8, 2021
Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 65.7 billion won (US$55.5 million), up 69.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 27.4 billion won, down 29.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 7.6 percent to 575.3 billion won.