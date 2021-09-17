- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Hyundai Heavy makes strong market debut
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. closed 86 percent higher from its initial public offering (IPO) price, backed by foreign and retail investors.
Hyundai Heavy closed at 111,500 won (US$947) after reaching an intraday high of 135,000 won, 86 percent higher from its IPO price of 60,000 won and up 0.45 percent from its opening price of 111,000 won. Its market capitalization stood at 9.9 trillion won.
Under the deal, Hyundai Heavy Industry Group split Hyundai Heavy Industries into two entities — Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), a holding company that governs shipbuilding units under the group and handles the acquisition, and a reorganized and unlisted Hyundai Heavy Industries, which focuses on the construction of ships.
In sharp contrast with Hyundai Heavy Industries, KSOE tumbled 10.97 percent to 105,500 won, and Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH), the group’s holding company, dropped 6.45 percent to 65,300 won.