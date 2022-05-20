Hyundai chief expected to drum up support for UAM, robotics in Biden meeting

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung delivers a speech during the inaugural Newsweek World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors Award ceremony in New York on April 12, 2022, in this photo provided by the South Korean carmaker. Chung won the Visionary of the Year. Under Chung’s leadership, Hyundai is redefining what is possible in mobility and providing greater freedom of movement for humanity through vehicle electrification, robotics and advanced air mobility, Newsweek said. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)