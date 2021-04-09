How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon’s party in by-elections

In politics, it is conventional wisdom that liberal parties are more effective in connecting with and appealing to young voters, while conservative rivals are more comfortable in engaging with the older electorate. A high level of voter turnout is also usually considered something that works in favor of liberal candidates.

These common notions, however, were completely shattered during the course of these past by-elections in South Korea, as many young voters firmly expressed their opposition to the ruling Democratic Party (DP), at least in its current state.

The DP suffered a devastating defeat by the conservative main opposition People Power Party (PPP) in the Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections on Wednesday, with PPP’s Seoul candidate Oh Se-hoon and Busan candidate Park Heong-joon both winning by huge double-digit margins against their rivals.

Following its losses, the ruling party went into damage control mode, with its entire leadership resigning en masse on Thursday. It will be run by an interim steering committee before holding a convention early next month to pick a new chairperson.

The leadership of the ruling Democratic Party, including its acting chief Kim Tae-nyeon (C), bows in apology during a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul on April 8, 2021, to announce a decision to resign en masse to take responsibility for the shocking rout in the mayoral by-elections in the country’s two largest cities, Seoul and Busan, the previous day. (Yonhap)

As mentioned, the most painful part of the election for the DP is the fact that young voters — who have traditionally sided with the liberal bloc — have abandoned their support for liberal candidates, as seen in earlier campaign surveys and Wednesday’s exit polls.