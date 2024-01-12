Host S. Korea picks up 2 medals in speed skating at Winter Youth Olympics

South Korea collected two medals in speed skating at the ongoing Winter Youth Olympics on home ice Monday.

Jung Hui-dan won silver in the women’s 500 meters at Gangneung Oval in Gangneung, some 160 kilometers east of Seoul, on the third day of competition of the two-week Winter Youth Games. The 16-year-old crossed the line in 39.64 seconds, 0.36 behind Angel Daleman of the Netherlands.

Later in the day, Shin Seon-ung grabbed bronze in the men’s 500m with a time of 37.13 seconds. Finn Sonnekalb of Germany took the gold medal in 36.61 seconds, and Miika Johan Klevstuen of Norway earned silver at 36.79 seconds.

These are the third and fourth medals for the host South Korea, following a gold and a bronze in short track speed skating Saturday.

While medals are awarded to the top three finishers and are tallied in real time online, the International Olympic Committee doesn’t compile an official medal table.

At the youth event, there is a greater emphasis on friendship and cultural experience for teenage athletes than on competition.

The fourth edition of the Winter Youth Olympics will end Feb. 1.