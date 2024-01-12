- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Host S. Korea picks up 2 medals in speed skating at Winter Youth Olympics
South Korea collected two medals in speed skating at the ongoing Winter Youth Olympics on home ice Monday.
Jung Hui-dan won silver in the women’s 500 meters at Gangneung Oval in Gangneung, some 160 kilometers east of Seoul, on the third day of competition of the two-week Winter Youth Games. The 16-year-old crossed the line in 39.64 seconds, 0.36 behind Angel Daleman of the Netherlands.
Later in the day, Shin Seon-ung grabbed bronze in the men’s 500m with a time of 37.13 seconds. Finn Sonnekalb of Germany took the gold medal in 36.61 seconds, and Miika Johan Klevstuen of Norway earned silver at 36.79 seconds.
These are the third and fourth medals for the host South Korea, following a gold and a bronze in short track speed skating Saturday.
While medals are awarded to the top three finishers and are tallied in real time online, the International Olympic Committee doesn’t compile an official medal table.
At the youth event, there is a greater emphasis on friendship and cultural experience for teenage athletes than on competition.
The fourth edition of the Winter Youth Olympics will end Feb. 1.