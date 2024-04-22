Hitting streak ends at 11 games for Giants’ rookie Lee Jung-hoo

The San Francisco Giants’ South Korean rookie Lee Jung-hoo has seen his hitting streak snapped at 11 games.

Lee went 0-for-2 with a walk as the Giants lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Sunday (local time). Lee was also hit by a pitch and was caught stealing.

Lee had hit safely in each of his past 11 games, the longest such streak ever by a South Korean rookie in Major League Baseball (MLB).

During that span, Lee batted 17-for-48 (.354) to raise his batting average for the season from .200 to .289.

Lee led off the bottom of the first inning against starter Slade Cecconi with a groundout to third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

He was then hit by a 0-2 slider from Cecconi in the bottom fourth — the first time he’d been struck by a pitch in MLB — and flied out to right fielder Jake McCarthy in the bottom sixth.

In his last trip to the plate in the bottom eighth, Lee drew a walk from reliever Ryan Thompson. Lee was later caught stealing second base — the third time he’s been thrown out on a steal attempt.

Lee’s batting average fell slightly to .282 after his hitless Sunday.