Highest court remands Gyeonggi governor’s case to lower court, effectively saving his governorship

Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung will retain his position, as the Supreme Court on Thursday sent his case back to a lower court for reconsideration, saying he should not be found guilty of violating election law.

The decision salvaged his governorship and political fate as one of the ruling party’s potential presidential candidates.

By law, elected public officials lose their posts and are not allowed to run for a public post for five years if they receive a sentence heavier than imprisonment or are fined more than 1 million won for violating the election law and political funding act.

“Lee is not punishable for spreading false information,” for his remarks made during televised debate shows in the run-up to the 2018 local elections, Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su said in delivering a verdict on the case.

Lee’s comments, which came during fierce debates with political opponents, should not be seen as a deliberate and determined act to spread misinformation, the chief justice said.

“It is more important to guarantee freedom of expression (during a debate) to offer (debaters) room, free of legal responsibilities,” Kim said, adding that it is impossible to hold a politician accountable for every inaccurate expression he makes.

People watch the live broadcast of the Supreme Court’s ruling for Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung in Seoul Station in the capital city on July 16, 2020. (Yonhap)

The governor was indicted on four charges, including power abuse and violating the national election law in December 2018, related to allegations that he used his official position to lock his elder brother in a mental hospital against his will in June 2012. Lee denied involvement in the forced hospitalization on television debate shows in 2018.