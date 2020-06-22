High-profile female comebacks to cap off H1 K-pop release calendar

This file photo shows South Korean singer Sunmi posing for a photo during a showcase for her new single album “Lalalay” in Seoul on Aug. 27, 2019. (Yonhap)

Hwasa, the magnetic power singer of girl group Mamamoo, has also announced a comeback with her first solo EP album “Maria,” which will be released on June 29 as well. It will be the singer’s first new material since her solo debut song “Twit” from February of last year.