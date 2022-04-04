- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Gyeonggi gov’t building raided over Lee wife’s alleged misuse of government credit card
Police on Monday raided the Gyeonggi provincial government building as part of an investigation into allegations that the wife of former ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung misused a local government credit card when Lee was governor.
Kim Hye-kyung, Lee’s wife, came under fire weeks ahead of the March 9 presidential election following revelations that she used a credit card of the Gyeonggi government for personal shopping and eating. Lee was Gyeonggi governor from 2018-2021.
Investigators from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency searched a number of offices at the provincial government, including the general administration bureau and the inspections office, for evidence in connection with the allegations.
Kim issued an apology in February, saying she took full responsibility for what transpired as she should have drawn a line between personal and official business.
The case has been under police probe since the main opposition People Power Party filed a complaint against Lee, Kim and an aide in December. The provincial government has launched a separate audit into the allegations.
The Gyeonggi provincial government building in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)