Gov’t to thoroughly analyze shortfalls revealed in hosting jamboree: PM
The government will thoroughly analyze the shortfalls revealed in the hosting of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree, Prime Minister Han Duk-soo said Monday, after the event was marred by a heat wave, a typhoon and a lack of preparations.
Han made the remark during a Cabinet meeting, as the event concluded Saturday after going through significant challenges blamed on poor preparations, as well as a heat wave and a powerful typhoon that forced the relocation of around 40,000 participants to various parts of the country.
“This World Scout Jamboree has brought forth numerous implications for us,” Han said, underscoring the “unprecedented challenge” encountered. “The government will have time to thoroughly analyze and reflect on the tasks that this event left us.”
The quadrennial event, which kicked off Aug. 1, opened at a campsite in Saemangeum, a reclaimed wetland on the southwestern coast, but faced severe criticism for lacking the facilities to host the young Scouts from around the world during a scorching heat wave.
The event experienced an early departure of some participants, including those from the United States and Britain. The remaining participants were later evacuated to various inland areas to ensure their safety from Typhoon Khanun.
“The difficulties faced during the initial stages of the event were mitigated through concerted efforts by the central government,” Han said.
He, however, added that some tasks requiring attention remain, referring to the severe criticism of a lack of facilities and poor management.