Gov’t mulls designating Oct. 2 temporary holiday
The government is considering designating Oct. 2 a temporary holiday to bridge the Chuseok fall harvest holiday and National Foundation Day, a presidential official said Friday.
This year’s Chuseok holiday will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, which means the designation would create a six-day extended holiday through Oct. 3.
“We received a proposal from the ruling People Power Party to designate a temporary holiday,” the official told Yonhap News Agency. “We’re currently in the reviewing stage.”
The PPP reportedly made the recommendation based on political considerations, as the extended holiday could help boost domestic consumption and revive the economy.
It would be the first such designation under the current administration.