Gov’t identifies 28 more public sector employees in probe into LH scandal

The government announced Friday it has identified 28 more public sector employees who bought land at “new town” development sites, including 23 suspected of engaging in speculative transactions.

Choi Chang-won, vice minister of government policy coordination at the Prime Minister’s Office, said 23 public servants and five public corporation employees were uncovered during the second stage of an inquiry into a massive land speculation scandal centered on the state housing developer, the Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH).

“Of the 28, we suspect speculation by 23 and will refer them (to the police-led government investigative team) for investigation,” Choi, who heads an interagency government task force in charge of dealing with the LH scandal, said during a press conference.

The remaining five are believed to have inherited the land from family members and their cases will be transferred to the government investigative team as reference material, Choi said.

Choi Chang-won, vice minister of government policy coordination at the Prime Minister’s Office, speaks at a press conference on the LH scandal at the government complex in Seoul on March 19, 2021. (Yonhap)

The inquiry covered eight zones — six that have been designated as part of the third new town project, including Gwangmyeong and Siheung, both south of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, and two housing sites that are larger than 1 million square meters each.