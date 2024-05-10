Giants’ Lee Jung-hoo sits out game with foot injury

The San Francisco Giants’ South Korean rookie Lee Jung-hoo has missed the series finale against the Colorado Rockies with a foot injury.

Lee was held out of the starting lineup at Coors Field in Denver on Thursday (local time) with a sore left foot. He fouled a ball off his foot during his final at-bat in Wednesday’s game. He stayed on and ended up flying out.

According to the Giants, Lee woke up Thursday morning with some soreness in the foot and ended up missing his third game of his rookie campaign.

Giants manager Bob Melvin told MLB.com that Lee was receiving treatment and would be reevaluated Friday before the Giants open a weekend series at home against the Cincinnati Reds.

Without Lee on the field, the Giants lost 9-1.

Lee is tied with Michael Conforto for the team lead with 38 hits. Lee was riding a six-game hitting streak, during which he batted 9-for-29 and raised his batting average from .250 to .262.

Lee had an 11-game streak last month.