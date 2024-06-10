(G)I-dle to return with new EP next month

Girl group (G)I-dle will release its seventh EP, “I Sway,” on July 8, the group’s agency, Cube Entertainment, said Monday.

The new EP comes just six months after the release of the K-pop quintet’s second full-length album, “2,” in January.

The group made the announcement by sharing a colorful promotional poster featuring a retro pink and yellow cassette player and a convertible car for the upcoming album on its official social media accounts.

After the release, the group will kick off a world tour named “iDOL” with two concerts in Seoul on Aug. 3-4. The tour will take the group to 14 cities worldwide, including Hong Kong, Tokyo and Houston.