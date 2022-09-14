- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
(G)I-dle to drop new EP ‘I Love’ next month
K-pop girl group (G)I-dle will return to the music scene in October after seven months with its fifth EP, the group’s agency said Wednesday.
Cube Entertainment unveiled a promotional poster on social media for the group’s upcoming EP titled “I Love,” set to come out Oct. 17.
The EP will be the first release from the group after “I Never Die,” its first full-length album released in March.
“Tomboy,” the album’s lead song, has become a hit, dominating real-time and top 100 charts of major domestic music services such as Melon, Genie, Bugs and Flo upon its release.
Debuting in May 2018, the group has released many popular songs, such as “Latata” (2018), “Senorita” (2019), “Oh My God” (2020), “Dumdi Dumdi” (2020) and “Hwaa” (2021).
This photo provided by Cube Entertainment shows a promotional poster for (G)I-dle’s new EP “I Love” set to be released on Oct. 17. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)