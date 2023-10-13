Don't Miss
Genesis G80, electrified variant earn U.S. safety awards
October 13, 2023
Two models of Hyundai Motor Co.’s luxury brand Genesis have earned top safety awards from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), according to the group Friday.
The Genesis G80 model and its electrified variant garnered the Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) awards in the latest IIHS’ collision tests, Hyundai said in a statement.
The IIHS annually evaluates crash safety and crash prevention performances of vehicles released in the U.S. market and publishes comprehensive results.
The two models earned high scores in a wide range of collision tests, including those involving vehicle-to-vehicle crashes and pedestrian crash prevention, according to Hyundai.