G-Dragon taking legal action against malicious online postings

G-Dragon is pursuing legal measures against malicious online postings about him, the K-pop star’s lawyer said Wednesday after he tested negative for drug use.

“We’re taking legal action against those who posted malicious comments about him, including defamation, insults, sexual harassment, spreading false information and malicious slander,” his lawyer, Kim Su-hyeon, said.

She said they are preparing to file multiple complaints with investigative institutions based on evidence they collected through self-monitoring and reports from fans.

“We’ll respond with a zero-tolerance policy,” she added.

G-Dragon (C) of K-pop group BIGBANG answers reporters’ questions at the Nonhyeon Police Station in Incheon, west of Seoul, which he visited for questioning, in this file photo taken Nov. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

The BIGBANG member, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, was booked on Oct. 25 over allegations of illegal drug use and was subsequently banned from leaving the country.

After he tested negative in an initial reagent test earlier this month, the police sent a sample of his hair, fingernails and toenails to the National Forensic Service for a more detailed analysis, which also came back negative Tuesday.

He has repeatedly denied the allegations.