Four-term ruling party lawmaker named unification minister, NIS chief as national security director

President Moon Jae-in nominated Lee In-young, a four-term ruling party lawmaker, as South Korea’s new unification minister Friday in a shake-up of his security team aimed at providing fresh momentum to troubled efforts to improve inter-Korean ties and revitalize the peace process.

Moon also tapped Suh Hoon, head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), as new director of national security.

Lee, known for brisk involvement in peace-related activities as a lawmaker with the Democratic Party, is to succeed Kim Yeon-chul, who resigned days after North Korea’s June 16 demolition of a joint liaison office in its border city of Kaesong. Pyongyang also cut cross-border communications, ostensibly in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent from the South.

Kim said he was taking responsibility for the great strain in inter-Korean relations.

Lee, who served as the party’s floor leader until recently, faces the National Assembly’s confirmation hearing, but its approval is not a requirement for the president to appoint him.

Rep. Lee In-young of the Democratic Party, named as new unification minister, walks out of his room at the National Assembly in western Seoul on July 3, 2020. (Yonhap)

Lee told reporters that he has accepted Moon’s offer of the position with “a sense of urgency that (we) should again open the door of peace before it’s closed.” He emphasized the need to resume dialogue between the two Koreas and implement their existing accords.