Former S. Korea defender recalls World Cup battle with late Maradona

In this file photo from June 17, 2010, Argentina head coach Diego Maradona (R) stands in front of his bench, with South Korea head coach Huh Jung-moo to his right, during a Group B match at the 2010 FIFA World Cup at Soccer City in Johannesburg. (Yonhap)

“When I heard the news, so many memories came flooding back to me,” said Huh, who is currently executive director of K League 1 club Daejeon Hana Citizen. “These great players that I faced back in the days are leaving us too soon.”