- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Former FM Kang named as new president of Asia Society
Former South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has been named the new president and CEO of the Asia Society, a global nonprofit institution focusing on enhancing the understanding of Asia, its board of trustees announced Wednesday.
Kang, who served as Seoul’s top diplomat from 2017-2021, will be the Asia Society’s 9th president and CEO with the appointment effective in April.
“Throughout her career in public service, Dr. Kang has focused on the values of human dignity and peace. She has long shared and supported the objectives of Asia Society,” the organization said in a release.
“As foreign minister, she led Korea’s efforts to strengthen peace and co-prosperity in Asia, working closely with counterparts in Asia and around the world,” it added.
In a statement, Kang said she is “deeply honored and excited” to take the post.
“Since its founding, Asia Society has been the world’s leading non-profit organization to enhance knowledge and understanding about Asia and create bridges between the region and the rest of the world,” she said. “Today, that mandate is more important than ever.”
Founded in 1956 by John D. Rockefeller 3rd, the Asia Society is a nonpartisan institution with major centers and public buildings in New York, Hong Kong, and Houston, and additional locations in Los Angeles, Manila, Melbourne, Mumbai, New Delhi, Paris, San Francisco, Seattle, Seoul, Sydney and Tokyo, according to its website.