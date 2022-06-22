- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Foreign minister says S. Korea to enhance cooperation with Central Asian nations
Foreign Minister Park Jin met Wednesday with ambassadors from Central Asian nations and reaffirmed South Korea’s efforts to deepen cooperation with the regional partners, his office said.
Park held the meeting with embassy representatives from the five nations — Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan — at his office, according to the ministry.
He briefed them on the Yoon Suk-yeol administration’s vision for playing a greater role in international affairs and expressed hope to expand high-level consultations with the Central Asian nations, it said.
Foreign Minister Park Jin (3rd from R) speaks during a meeting with representatives from embassies of five Central Asian nations at his Seoul office on June 22, 2022. (Yonhap)