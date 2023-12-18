Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Foreign currency deposits rise in November as yen-denominated deposits jump
December 18, 2023
Foreign currency deposits increased in November, fueled by a jump in yen-denominated deposits, central bank data showed Tuesday.
Residents’ outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits reached US$101.7 billion at end-November, up $7.46 billion from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.
Residents include local citizens, foreigners staying in South Korea for more than six months and foreign companies. The data excludes interbank foreign currency deposits.
Japanese yen-denominated deposits rose by $1.3 billion to $9.9 billion last month, marking the sharpest monthly rise since June 2012, according to the central bank.