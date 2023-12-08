Footballer Hwang’s sister-in-law indicted for disclosing his private videos

A sister-in-law of football player Hwang Ui-jo was indicted Friday on charges of exposing his intimate videos online and threatening to make more revelations, officials said.

The wife of Hwang’s elder brother is accused of sharing intimate photos and videos of him spending time with women on Instagram in June, pretending to be a former lover of Hwang.

She also claimed the South Korea forward had slept with several women and inflicted damage on them, threatening Hwang through text message to release more videos.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office indicted Hwang’s sister-in-law under physical detention on charges of violating the sexual crime punishment law and blackmailing, officials said.

Hwang has separately been under police investigation for alleged illegal filming of a sexual act. The alleged victim has insisted that Hwang filmed her during sex without her consent.

The 31-year-old footballer has denied the claim, saying the video was made with her consent.

Last week, the Korea Football Association decided to ban Hwang, affiliated with the English club Norwich City, from the national team until the conclusion of the ongoing police investigation.