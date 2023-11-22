Footballer Hwang’s sister-in-law charged with disclosing his private videos

A sister-in-law of football player Hwang Ui-jo was referred to the prosecution on Wednesday for a possible indictment on charges of disclosing his private photos and videos without permission and threatening him with additional revelations of similar materials, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA) said.

The unnamed woman, known as the wife of Hwang’s elder brother, is accused of sharing indecent photos and videos of Hwang with women on Instagram in June, while pretending to be his former girlfriend, and claiming that the football player had slept with several women and inflicted damage on them after sleeping with them.

The suspect, who was apprehended on Nov. 13 and put under formal arrest three days later, is also suspected of sending threatening messages to Hwang from May to suggest his private photos would be distributed online.

The SMPA said the suspect was referred to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office for possible punishment under the law for sexual violence punishment and on the charge of blackmail.

But the police agency said it has decided not to seek a defamation charge for her in accordance with Hwang’s wish.

Meanwhile, Hwang himself has been under police investigation for alleged illegal filming of a sexual act. The alleged victim has insisted that Hwang filmed her during sex without her consent, but the football player has denied the claim, saying the video was made with her consent.