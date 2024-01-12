FM Cho holds 1st in-person talks with Japanese counterpart at G20

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Wednesday on the margins of the foreign ministers’ meeting of the Group of 20 countries in Brazil.

Cho and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met during the gathering in Rio de Janeiro, according to the foreign ministry. It marks their first in-person talks since Cho took office last month.

During their phone talks last month, the two ministers agreed to continue efforts to strengthen the bilateral ties based on trust.

They also agreed to work together, in close coordination with the United States, in responding to North Korea’s provocations, amid concerns over Pyongyang’s recent belligerence and its illegal military cooperation with Russia.