FM Cho highlights importance of economic cooperation with U.S. states in meeting with Texas governor

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said Monday that South Korea’s economic cooperation with many U.S. states has laid an important foundation for the stability and development of bilateral relations.

Cho made the remark during a meeting with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who was visiting Seoul this week, and expressed hope that the “mutually beneficial” partnership with Texas will further strengthen going forward, the foreign ministry said in a release.

Noting the importance of South Korea as the No. 1 foreign investor in Texas, Abbott hoped that the two sides will be able to deepen cooperation not only in semiconductors and energy, but also other areas vital to the future, such as artificial intelligence and space, according to the ministry.

Cho asked for state-level policy support for South Korean companies based in Texas in a way that it will help reduce uncertainties and create a predictable business environment.

As of April, some 270 South Korean companies had their business operations in Texas, including Samsung Electronics, which is currently building a US$17 billion chip plant in Taylor.

While discussing regional situations, including North Korea, Abbott told the minister that, regardless of which administration takes office, it will be difficult for the United States to tolerate the North’s continued provocations that threaten the international community, according to the ministry.