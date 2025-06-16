ILLIT confident in its growth with new album, ‘bomb’

Rising K-pop girl group ILLIT showcased its artistic evolution with confidence on Monday as it unveiled its third EP, “bomb.”

The release follows the group’s earlier albums, “Super Real Me” and “I’ll Like You,” and continues ILLIT’s coming-of-age narrative.

This time, the group broadens its perspective, shifting from introspective themes to exploring relationships and interaction with “you,” according to the band.

“I’m already excited just thinking about showing our new side to many people,” member Wonhee said during a media showcase in Seoul. “This third EP is one where you can really see ILLIT’s bold charm and our growth as a team.”

Minju echoed the sentiment, saying, “You’ll be able to see an upgraded version of us while we maintain our original color.”

A notable shift in “bomb” is the group’s expanded thematic focus.

“Up until our previous albums, the story was centered on ‘me.’ But starting with this album, we’ve expanded the narrative through our genuine interaction with ‘you,’” Yunah said, adding the album also explores a broader range of musical genres.

For ILLIT, musical growth is more than thematic — it’s physical.

“I wanted to show that we’ve grown in skill compared with our activities for the previous album, so I practiced so hard to the point where I could taste blood in my throat,” Minju shared candidly. “I worked really hard because I wanted to improve my vocal abilities, and I remember feeling proud when the producer recognized that.”

Debuting in March 2024 with the viral hit “Magnetic,” the K-pop quintet gained swift recognition — and with it, the pressure to meet high expectations.

“We’ve received so much love since our debut, so I felt a sense of responsibility to do just as well,” Minju said.

Moka added: “There was pressure, but thanks to the people who like our performances, I think our gratitude was even greater. We will work hard to deliver our positive energy to even more people in the future.”

Leading the five-track album is the song “Do the Dance,” a French house-infused single that evokes the thrill of a first date with romantic and dreamy string arrangements. The song sampled the soundtrack of the renowned animated Japanese film “The Five Star Stories.”

The members showed their strong affection for the lead single.

“I was refreshingly shocked when I heard ‘Magnetic,’ and this time I was also pleasantly shocked when I first heard ‘Do the Dance,’” Yunah said.

Moka highlighted the emotional impact of the song’s climax. “The part where the beat gets stronger was so good it gave me goosebumps. I also liked the meaning of the English title. It describes someone who feels nervous, like a ‘borrowed cat,’ but doesn’t want to hide that feeling — instead, she expresses her interest by asking the other person to dance. I think that part really captures our bold charm.”

Now in their sophomore year, the group sees “honesty” as its defining trait.

“I think our music always has an element of honesty,” Wonhee said. “On this song as well, you’ll be able to feel our confident and honest charm through our straightforward approach of not hiding our feelings for you.”

Yunah emphasized the group’s relatability. “I think many people relate to our stories, and see us as friendly and approachable. While it’s a story about people our age, it’s also one that anyone might have experienced at least once.”