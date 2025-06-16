The Boyz’ Juhaknyeon to take break for personal reasons

Juhaknyeon, a member of the K-pop boy band The Boyz, will temporarily halt all activities due to personal reasons, the group’s agency said Monday.

“We inform you that The Boyz member Juhaknyeon will be suspending his activities due to personal circumstances,” One Hundred Label said in a statement. “We apologize for causing concern among the fans with this sudden news and ask for your generous understanding.”

The agency did not disclose further details regarding the nature or duration of the hiatus.

Juhaknyeon debuted with The Boyz in 2017. The 11-member group has built a sizable fan base both in South Korea and internationally with chart-topping tracks, including “Thrill Ride” and “Maverick.”

The group joined One Hundred Label in December after parting ways with IST Entertainment.