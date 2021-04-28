Financially troubled state-run energy firms face tougher restructuring

The state-run Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC) lapsed into complete capital erosion in 2020 as its liabilities exceeded its assets due to continued losses. KNOC’s liabilities stood at 18.64 trillion won (US$16.7 billion) as of the end of last year, up nearly 514 billion won from 2019.

Korea Resources Corporation, another financially troubled state-run resource firm, also saw its capital base fully eroded last year.