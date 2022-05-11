Film icon Kang Soo-youn laid to rest

Iconic movie star Kang Soo-youn was laid to rest in Seoul on Wednesday after spending half a century in the Korean film industry.

Her funeral service began at 10 a.m. at a hall of the Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul with about 100 family members, friends and film industry people attending.

Kang, the first Asian to win best actress at the Venice International Film Festival, died of a cerebral hemorrhage at the hospital Saturday, two days after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 55.

“I wish this could be just a scene from a movie,” actor Yoo Ji-tae, who led the funeral, said. He became so emotional that he could not speak any more.

Kim Dong-ho, a former chairman of the board of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) who had known Kang for decades, regretted the burden her early-found status as an iconic figure in the film industry must have given her.

A portrait of late actress Kang Soo-youn is seen during her funeral service at a hall of the Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul on May 11, 2022. (Yonhap)

“You’ve lived a hard life wearing the world star crown at the young age of 21,” Kim said. “You have lived more honorably and more like a star, standing firm to protect your honor and pride. You were a tough, wise and strong head of your family. Showing strong leadership and inclusivity, you have loved younger actors and had them follow your steps with trust.”