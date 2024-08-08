Fifty Fifty to return as quintet with Keena, 4 new members

Girl group Fifty Fifty will return as a quintet comprising original member Keena and four new members, the group’s agency announced Wednesday.

The group revealed on its social media accounts that it will release its second EP and hold a promotional showcase event on Sept. 20, according to Attrakt.

Debuting as a four-member group in November 2022, Fifty Fifty achieved global success with “Cupid,” reaching a level of popularity rarely seen by an idol group from a small agency.

Keena of K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty is seen in this file photo taken Nov. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

However, the group soon faced a contract dispute with its agency involving all four original members. Following the conflict, only Keena remained, while the others departed.

Fifty Fifty has since added four new members to relaunch as a five-member group. The identities of the new members have not yet been disclosed.

The agency has recently been preparing for the band’s comeback, recently unveiling a new team logo and announcing the name of its fandom, Tweny.

“We’re preparing to release a high-quality album to meet the expectations of fans who have supported and waited for the group’s return,” the agency stated in a release.