Fifty Fifty chart on Billboard Hot 100 for 10th week with ‘Cupid’
K-pop rookie sensation Fifty Fifty continued to chart on the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 for its 10th consecutive week, setting its own new record.
According to the latest singles chart unveiled Wednesday (U.S. time), the group ranked No. 20 with “Cupid” this week, falling two steps down from the previous week.
It became the first song from a K-pop girl group to chart for 10 consecutive weeks.
The quartet debuted on the chart at No. 100 on March 28, becoming the fastest group to enter it after its debut in November. It then kept moving up the chart before slipping to No. 18 and now No. 20.
On the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, “Cupid” sat at the top for the second consecutive week.
The same song came in third on the Billboard Global 200.
“Angel Pt. 1,” the original soundtrack of Hollywood action blockbuster “Fast X,” featuring Jimin of K-pop supergroup BTS, debuted on the Hot 100 at No. 65. “Fast X” is the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise.