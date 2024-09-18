FC Seoul’s Jesse Lingard apologizes for riding e-scooter without license

FC Seoul’s English midfielder Jesse Lingard has apologized for riding an electric scooter in Seoul without a license.

In a video posted on his Instagram page late Tuesday, Lingard, former English international and Manchester United star, admitted to riding an e-scooter on Monday without a valid license or a protective helmet and said he wasn’t aware of South Korean rules.

Lingard’s apology came hours after Seoul police said they had begun a preliminary probe into alleged unlicensed e-scooter riding by Lingard, who had posted a video of himself on the personal mobility device. The clip has since been deleted.

“I didn’t know the rules of wearing a helmet or having a license as well. In England, and probably in Europe as well, you can just pick up an e-scooter off the street and start riding it,” Lingard said. “Anyone visiting South Korea, obviously, you have to check the rules. It can be dangerous. Safety first for everyone. Obviously, I won’t do that again.”

South Korea mandated driver’s licenses for all e-scooter rides earlier this year. Violators face a fine of 100,000 won (US$75.08), with an additional fine of 20,000 won for those riding without a helmet.

In September last year, Lingard was slapped with a fine of 57,000 British pounds (US$74,800) and was banned from driving for 18 months, after getting caught driving while drunk. He had been more than twice the legal limit when he was stopped by police in Manchester two months earlier.

Lingard signed for FC Seoul in February, instantly becoming the biggest name to join South Korea’s K League. He has four goals in 18 matches, having missed 12 matches with injuries.