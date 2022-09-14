Home   >   Entertainment   >   ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ tops Netflix chart for 7th straight week

September 14, 2022

The Korean soap opera “Young Lady and Gentleman” was viewed for 21.5 million hours over the cited period to finish fourth, while Netflix’s new original series “Narco-Saints” debuted at No. 5 with 20.6 million hours.

The fantasy romance “Alchemy of Souls” ranked sixth with 16.8 million hours of viewing, and the mystery drama “Little Women” landed at No. 7 on its first week of release with 10 million hours.

This image provided by Netflix highlights that "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" placed No. 1 on Netflix's weekly top 10 chart for non-English TV shows for the week of Sept. 5-11, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

