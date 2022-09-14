Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ tops Netflix chart for 7th straight week
September 14, 2022
ge TV shows made the top 10 list.
The Korean soap opera “Young Lady and Gentleman” was viewed for 21.5 million hours over the cited period to finish fourth, while Netflix’s new original series “Narco-Saints” debuted at No. 5 with 20.6 million hours.
The fantasy romance “Alchemy of Souls” ranked sixth with 16.8 million hours of viewing, and the mystery drama “Little Women” landed at No. 7 on its first week of release with 10 million hours.
This image provided by Netflix highlights that “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” placed No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly top 10 chart for non-English TV shows for the week of Sept. 5-11, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)