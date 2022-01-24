Exports of S. Korean content industry rise in 2020 despite pandemic

Sales of games and cartoons, mostly circulated in digital formats, rose sharply by 21.3 percent and 14.7 percent, respectively, in 2020 as COVID-19 curbs pushed up demand for online cultural content. On the other hand, sales in the film, animation and music sectors declined by 53.6 percent, 13.6 percent and 11 percent, respectively, as businesses of most public facilities, such as movie theaters and performing arts halls, were restricted due to the virus curbs.