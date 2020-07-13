Exporting the template: K-pop agencies’ overseas idol projects yield solid results

A promotional image of the final survivors of “Produce 101 Japan,” a spin-off of South Korea’s “Produce” idol audition series on music cable network Mnet, owned by CJ ENM of South Korea. The idol singers later debuted as boy band JO1 in March 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Although formed entirely of Japanese members and promoting exclusively in Japan, the proverbial DNA that runs deep in JO1, from the music to the choreography, is unmistakably that of K-pop. After the group’s official announcement in the fall of 2019, the band traveled to South Korea to produce its debut single and train under the traditional K-pop practice regimen, with several South Korean songwriters co-credited in the production of the band’s single album.