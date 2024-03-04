‘Exhuma’ dominates box office, surpasses 6 mln in attendance

The supernatural occult “Exhuma” continued its reign as the most popular movie currently showing, data showed Monday.

According to the data from the Korean Film Council, the film topped the weekend box-office chart, drawing 2.33 million viewers from Friday to Sunday.

Released Feb. 22, the movie surpassed 6 million cumulative viewers Sunday. It took 11 days for the film to reach the mark, a week shorter than last year’s highest-grossing film, “12.12: The Day,” a historical saga depicting South Korea’s military coup in 1979.

Starring Choi Min-sik and Kim Go-eun, “Exhuma” follows two shamans, a feng shui expert and a mortician who team up to get to the bottom of a series of mysterious events plaguing a wealthy U.S.-based family by exhuming its ancestor’s grave in a remote Korean village.

Hollywood blockbuster “Dune: Part Two” landed at No. 2 on the weekend box office chart with 552,000 moviegoers, followed by the fantasy flick “Wonka” with 173,000 people.