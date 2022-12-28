- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Ex-President Lee to leave hospital soon following special presidential pardon
Former President Lee Myung-bak will likely leave the hospital soon following a special presidential pardon, aides said Wednesday, amid speculation he could deliver a statement in person.
Lee was pardoned at the beginning of Wednesday while serving a 17-year prison term for bribery and embezzlement. The pardon canceled his remaining prison term of about 15 years and about 8.2 billion won (US$6.48 million) of unpaid fines.
The 81-year-old has been staying at a hospital in Seoul due to diabetes and other chronic ailments.
The exact date of Lee’s discharge has yet to be determined as well as whether he will issue an official statement on his release, according to his aide.
“If he decides to issue a message, I think he could do it by himself,” an aide said.
This Feb. 10, 2021, file photo shows former President Lee Myung-bak leaving the Seoul National University Hospital in central Seoul to return to a detention center in Anyang, just south of Seoul. (Yonhap)