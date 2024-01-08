Geum Yi
Ex-DP leader to announce departure from DP on Thursday

January 8, 2024

Lee Nak-yon, a former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), will announce his departure from the DP and the launch of a new party of his own later this week, aides said Monday.

Lee will make the announcement on Thursday, the aides said in a notice to reporters.

Lee, who served as prime minister during the previous Moon Jae-in administration, has been considering launching a new party ahead of April’s parliamentary elections in protest of the way DP leader Lee Jae-myung runs the party.

Lee Nak-yon (C), a former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks in front of the May 18th National Cemetery in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Jan. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)
