Epik High, Zico to perform at TikTok’s online hip hop show

May 21, 2020

Epik High, Zico and other top South Korean hip hop stars will perform as part of an online concert hosted by video-sharing mobile platform TikTok next week, the company said Thursday.

The company announced that it will hold the online concert, named TikTok Stage with Hiphopplaya, next Wednesday at 8 p.m. via the @tiktok_stage account on the platform.

Hip hop trio Epik High, rapper-singer Zico and 20 other artists, including Jessie, Jay Park, Crush, Heize, Changmo and Sik-K, will take part in the show, according to TikTok.

The company also plans to hold a separate online concert, TikTok Stage Live From Seoul, next Monday, starring several leading K-pop artists, including Apink, Oh My Girl, Monsta X, KARD and Kang Daniel.

A publicity image for TikTok Stage With Hiphopplaya, an upcoming online hip hop concert, provided by the video-sharing mobile platform on May 21, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

