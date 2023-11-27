- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Enhypen’s ‘Orange Blood’ debuts at No. 4 on Billboard 200
K-pop boy group Enhypen has matched its highest Billboard 200 ranking with its latest release, “Orange Blood.”
The septet’s fifth EP debuted at No. 4 on the chart, tying with the group’s previous EP, “Dark Blood,” which also peaked at No. 4, Billboard said in a preview for this week’s chart released Sunday (U.S. time).
This marks the second consecutive time Enhypen has secured a top 5 debut on the Billboard 200.
The group, which debuted in 2020, has now placed six of its Korean-language albums on the Billboard 200.
Enhypen first appeared on the chart with its second EP, “Border: Carnival,” at No. 18. The group’s first full-length album, “Dimension: Dilemma,” peaked at No. 11, while its repackaged version, “Dimension: Answer,” reached No. 14. Enhypen’s third EP, “Manifesto: Day 1,” climbed to No. 6 before the fourth and fifth EPs reached a new peak of No. 4.
“Dark Blood,” the group’s fourth EP, notably spent 10 weeks on the Billboard 200, the longest charting run for any Enhypen album.