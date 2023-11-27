Enhypen’s ‘Orange Blood’ debuts at No. 4 on Billboard 200

K-pop boy group Enhypen has matched its highest Billboard 200 ranking with its latest release, “Orange Blood.”

The septet’s fifth EP debuted at No. 4 on the chart, tying with the group’s previous EP, “Dark Blood,” which also peaked at No. 4, Billboard said in a preview for this week’s chart released Sunday (U.S. time).

This marks the second consecutive time Enhypen has secured a top 5 debut on the Billboard 200.

K-pop boy group Enhypen poses for photos during a media showcase for its fifth EP, “Orange Blood,” in Seoul on Nov. 16, 2023, in this file photo provided by Belift Lab. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The group, which debuted in 2020, has now placed six of its Korean-language albums on the Billboard 200.

Enhypen first appeared on the chart with its second EP, “Border: Carnival,” at No. 18. The group’s first full-length album, “Dimension: Dilemma,” peaked at No. 11, while its repackaged version, “Dimension: Answer,” reached No. 14. Enhypen’s third EP, “Manifesto: Day 1,” climbed to No. 6 before the fourth and fifth EPs reached a new peak of No. 4.

“Dark Blood,” the group’s fourth EP, notably spent 10 weeks on the Billboard 200, the longest charting run for any Enhypen album.