Emerging skeleton slider not getting caught up in pre-Olympic hype

South Korea produced its first Olympic champion in the men’s skeleton four years ago at home in PyeongChang. With the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing just around the corner, the country is hoping it will have one of its own back on the podium — this time, a different athlete.

In this Associated Press file photo from Dec. 31, 2021, Jung Seung-gi of South Korea celebrates after finishing third in the men’s skeleton race at the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia. (Yonhap)

Yun Sung-bin made history in 2018 by becoming the first South Korean slider to win an Olympic title. In this past International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup season, though, Yun barely sniffed a medal. It was Jung Seung-gi, the 22-year-old in just his third senior season, who ended up being the only South Korean medalist during the World Cup season, with a bronze on New Year’s Eve in Latvia.