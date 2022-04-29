- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
DP nominates ex-party chief as candidate for Seoul mayor
South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Friday picked former party chief Song Young-gil as its candidate for the mayoralty of Seoul in the June 1 local elections.
In a two-way primary race, Song defeated Kim Jin-ae, a former lawmaker of the minor Open Democratic Party, which merged with the DP in January, according to the party. It did not reveal the number of votes won by each contender.
Song will compete with current Mayor Oh Se-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party in one of the biggest races in the local elections.
Song stepped down as DP chairman following the party’s defeat in the March 9 presidential election. He served as mayor of the western port city of Incheon from 2010-14.
The liberal party also nominated Kim Kwan-young, a former lawmaker, as the candidate for the governor of North Jeolla Province.
In this file photo, Rep. Song Young-gil, former head of the ruling Democratic Party, holds a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul on April 10, 2022, on his decision to run for Seoul mayor in the June local elections. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)