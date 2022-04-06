Divisional battle, roster competition ahead for S. Koreans in MLB

Choi, 30, isn’t about to lose his job as their regular first baseman, or at least the one that mostly plays against right-handed pitchers. But his spring training numbers haven’t exactly blown anybody away. After batting 0-for-1 with two walks against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday in Florida, Choi saw his spring batting average drop to .063 (1-for-16). The only consolation is that Choi has a .407 on-base percentage, on the strength of 10 walks. The Rays have one more spring training game Wednesday.