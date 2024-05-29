Disney+ series ‘Tempest,’ starring Jun Ji-hyun, Gang Dong-won, set to debut next year

Disney+ said Wednesday it will unveil a new star-studded Korean original series next year, featuring Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won.

Titled “Tempest,” the series follows Moon-ju, played by Jun, a trusted Korean ambassador to the United States, as she investigates a mysterious assassination alongside former ace mercenary San-ho (Kang), a figure cloaked in secrecy.

It is penned by renowned screenwriter Jeong Seo-kyeong, known for her close collaborations with director Park Chan-wook on projects like “Decision to Leave” (2022), “The Handmaiden” (2016) and “Thirst” (2009).

“Tempest” will be co-directed by Kim Hee-won of the hit drama series “Queen of Tears,” “Little Women” and “Vincenzo,” and Heo Myeong-haeng, who directed “The Roundup: Punishment,” the fourth installment of the popular film franchise starring Ma Dong-seok.

The exact airing schedule has yet to be announced.