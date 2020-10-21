Declaration of Korean War’s end ‘obvious’ part of N. Korean denuclearization process: Pompeo

“So our position on that set of issues, that suite of issues with respect to the denuclearization of North Korea — a brighter future for the North Korean people, which would obviously include documents that would change the status between North and South Korea — there’s been no change in the way the United States thinks about this,” Pompeo told a press briefing, referring to the declaration of the war’s end as documents.

South and North Korea technically remain at war as the 1950-53 war ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.