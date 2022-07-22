Deal reached to end Daewoo shipyard strike

Labor and management representatives shake hands at the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. shipyard on southeastern South Korean coast on July 22, 2022, after reaching an agreement to end a 51-day strike by the shipyard’s subcontract workers. (Yonhap)

The striking workers and their employers reached an agreement on a wage hike of 4.5 percent, payment of some special allowances and partial employment succession of workers from subcontractors that have closed their business, according to officials involved in the talks.